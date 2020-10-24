close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
October 24, 2020

Racecourse police recover Rs3.4m robbed amount

Islamabad

October 24, 2020

Rawalpindi: Racecourse police station making action against dacoits arrested two culprits of Sajid Kohli gang and also recovered Rs3.384 million robbed amount.

Zubair Hanif had filed complaint with Racecourse police station few days back that dacoits have robbed him of with Rs3.384 millions.

CPO (Rawalpindi) taking notice of the incident had assigned SP (Potohar) and SHO Racecourse police station to arrest the culprits.

Racecourse police employing human intelligence network and forensic technology arrested two members of Sajid Kohli gang including Arif Nawaz and Ishtiaq and arrested their facilitator Sajid Mehmood and also recovered the robbed amount from their possession. SP (Potohar) Syed Ali said that Sajid Mehmood, facilitator of this gang has been shifted to jail on judicial remand.

