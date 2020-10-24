Cloudy forecast

Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was witnessed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over the northern parts of the country and is likely to persist till Sunday. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern areas during day time. On Friday, highest temperature was 31.4°C and lowest was 14.4°C in Lahore.