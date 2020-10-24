Corona kills three more in Sindh

Three more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and 305 new have cases surfaced in Sindh. As many as 10,261 tests were conducted in a day, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday.

The provinceâ€™s death toll from the viral disease had reached 2,594, he added. So far, he said 1,572,386 samples had been tested in Sindh and 143,222 of them were positive. In total, 95 per cent or 136,356 patients had defeated the virus, including 245 who recovered yesterday, he added.

According to the CM, 4,272 patients are currently under treatment: 4,024 in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 244 at hospitals. Of the new 305 cases, 205 are from Karachi: 57 from District South, 51 from District East, 31 from Malir, 25 from Korangi, 21 from District Central and 20 from District West.

Hyderabad has reported 14 cases, Sujawal seven, Jamshoro six, Mirpurkhas four, Badin, Naushehroferoze and Sukkur three each, Kambar, Larkana, Sanghar, Shikarpur, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan two each, and Dadu, Kashmore, Khairpur, Matiari and Thatta one each.