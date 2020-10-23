CM Usman Buzdar says opposition wants to create chaos

LAHORE: A parliamentarians’ delegation called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him of their constituencies’ related problems. The CM assured them of solving their problems on priority basis and reaffirmed that no one would be allowed to disturb the public service agenda.

He expressed the satisfaction that resources were aptly used to develop the backward areas adding that the development work done by the government had no resemblance. The opposition was working to create chaos in the country and these elements wanted to impede the development journey, the CM remarked.

The opposition was engaged in the negative politics of creating anarchy and it had always taken benefit of deceit and lies, he said adding the nation had not forgotten the spate of institutional corruption in past tenures and the looters cannot escape accountability. No one would be allowed to sabotage the mission of a transparent Pakistan, he added. The delegation comprised of Ch

Amir Sultan Cheema, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Sardar Owais Dreshak, Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dreshak, Faisal Farooq Cheema, Munib Sultan Cheema, Ijaz Hussain, Gulraiz Afzal, Tariq Tarar and chief whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah.