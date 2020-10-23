Girl dies in exchange of fire between police, robbers in Lahore

LAHORE: An exchange of fire between PERU and Dolphins and three robbers claimed the life of a 22-year-old girl on Wahdat Road in front of Government Science College in the Iqbal Town police limits on Thursday.

The victim's family claimed that she died with the bullet of Dolphins while police claimed robbers' firing hit the victim which proved fatal for her. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim identified as Fatima who worked in a call centre was en route her workplace while riding a bike with her father. As they reached near Government Science College on Wahdat Road, they observed three motorcyclists on a bike while a care was chasing them. The car hit them. They fell down. Police managed to nab one of them by his collar while other two started running. Meanwhile, exchange of firing between police and the suspects ensued. The victim, Fatima, suffered a bullet wound and died.

Police arrested the three suspects. They have been identified as Waseem Ahmad, Faisal Mehmood and Arshad. Police said that the suspects are proclaimed offenders (POs) of Category-A. Dolphin Squad while sharing their criminal record said that they were history sheeters and had been many a time to jail in the heinous criminal offences like robbery and dacoity. Police also claimed to have recovered illegal weapon, valuables, bike used in crime and other items from their custody.

A case has also been registered on the complaint of father of the victim, Hassan Afzal Khan. Police said that they were investigating the matter further. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani took notice of the incident and asked DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan to hold an inquiry into the matter and submit report to him.