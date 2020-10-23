Steps being taken to check smog, court informed

LAHORE:The Punjab government on Thursday told the Lahore High Court that steps were being taken against farmers involved in burning crop stubble including registration of criminal cases.

During hearing of petitions relating to environmental issues, a law officer stated before the court that 47 FIRs had been registered so far against individuals involved in burning of crops. He said anti-smog towers would be installed in various cities including Lahore in order to detect smog.

He informed the court that a notification had already been issued to declare the smog as a calamity under Punjab National Calamities (Prevention & Relief) Act 1958. The law officer contended that the commissioners had been delegated the task in all major cities to curb smog while the brick kiln industry would remain closed during the month of November and mid December. An official of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told the court that industries emitting gaseous emissions and such vehicles plying the road would not be allowed and persons would be prosecuted for violating the law.

Justice Shahid Karim directed the government to submit a report on Oct 29 showing progress in the actions taken to control the smog and to improve air quality index. The judge acknowledged the efforts of the government for plantation of trees and inclusion of smog as calamity. The petitioners through Advocate Sheraz Zaka contended that Lahore was becoming one of the most polluted cities in the world due to inefficiency of the authorities concerned.