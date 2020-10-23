Security upgraded in KP after fresh terror threats

PESHAWAR: The security has been upgraded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after fresh threat alerts about possible terrorist attacks on the religious and political figures and public places, a source said on Thursday.

An official confirmed fresh threat alerts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, saying measures had been taken to upgrade the security. “The National Counter-Terrorism Authority has issued a fresh threat alert to the police and other law enforcement agencies in all the provinces, particularly KP and Balochistan, asking for upgraded security measures. The threat alert says that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has planned to carry out a large-scale terrorist attack in Peshawar and Quetta to target the political and religious leadership,” a source quoted the alert issued on Thursday.

The source said the letter mentioned that the terrorists have planned attacks, including assassination of high-profile political personalities through suicide bombings and bomb explosions. The letter also mentioned recovery of eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the border town of Qamardin Karez in Balochistan that were likely destined for Quetta and KP. “The police and other law-enforcement agencies were asked for extreme vigilance and heightened security measures to avoid any untoward incident,” said the source.

As part of the upgraded security, the bomb disposal unit on Thursday defused two IEDs stuffed with around 10 kilogram explosives in Upper Dir district. Another bomb was defused in Bannu on Wednesday. An official informed that the police would take extraordinary measures for security of political personalities and gatherings, especially the rallies of the opposition parties. The opposition parties have planned anti-government rallies in Peshawar, Quetta and other parts of the country in the coming days.