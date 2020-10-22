Five food points sealed; 12,000kg tainted fruit pulp discarded

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during its action against anti-health elements sealed five food points for selling substandard edibles here Wednesday.

Officials said PFA teams checked nine food points out of which five were sealed and one unit was closed down. The teams fined one food point, issued notices to two and destroyed 12,000kg substandard fruit pulp, 2,800kg rotten apples, 1,000-litre of mixed milk, 208kg ghee and 50kg meat.

A ketchup mayonnaise production unit at Thokar Niaz Baig has been sealed for use of industrial colours, officials said adding Waqar Malik Collection Centre in Mandi Bahauddin had been sealed for making fake milk from skimmed milk and ghee. Food Authority DG said that 1,000-litre milk, 550-litre skimmed milk, 280kg ghee, mixer machine, 20 drums were confiscated and a case was registered against the owner. Al-Hussein Poultry Shop in Karim Town, Multan, was sealed for selling sick chicks meat, officials said, adding Saleem Alamgir Store in Depalpur was sealed for presence of expired food items. Mohsin Enterprises was sealed in Iqbal Town, Faisalabad for use of chemicals in food preparation. Due to poor arrangements, AF Food Zaki production in Hajveri Town, Lahore has been shut down until reforms.

Pet Centre: University of Education Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha inaugurated renovated building of Pet Centre of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here Wednesday. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Department of Surgery & Pet Centre Chairman Prof Dr Asim Khalid, Barrister Nudra Abdul-Majeed, Col (r) KM Roy and a large number of stakeholders, veterinary professionals & pet practitioners, pet lovers, UVAS faculty members and students were present.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that development of every UVAS department had stories for the uplift of university and Pet Centre was an example for others. Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that UVAS is a flagship university of veterinary education in Pakistan and its veterinary curriculum is regularly updated according to modern day needs.