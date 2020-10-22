close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

Tayyab to compete in Qatar Classic in Doha

Sports

Our Correspondent
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam is to play prestigious PSA Platinum tournament Qatar Classic in Doha, Qatar.

Tayyab is unseeded in this event that is to be played at Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex from November 1-7.

According to the draws, he is to face 17/32 seed Youssef Soliman from Egypt in the first round.

