Tayyab to compete in Qatar Classic in Doha

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam is to play prestigious PSA Platinum tournament Qatar Classic in Doha, Qatar.

Tayyab is unseeded in this event that is to be played at Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex from November 1-7.

According to the draws, he is to face 17/32 seed Youssef Soliman from Egypt in the first round.