close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 22, 2020

Proper channels

Newspost

 
October 22, 2020

It is indeed heartening to note that our overseas Pakistanis are now sending funds through banking channels. This is largely due to restrictions imposed by the countries which resulted in the closure of land and sea borders.

This trend should be further enhanced as it is in the nation’s interest that all annual capital flows are received through safe and secure banking channels. This will also contribute towards enhancing the nation’s image.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore

Latest News

More From Newspost