Social welfare dept laws to be revised: Raja Basharat

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that it has been decided to revise the existing laws for enhancing efficiency and better utilisation of resources of Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department.

The Punjab Vagarancy Ordinance 1958 and Punjab Voluntary Organisation (Registration and Control) Ordinance 1961 are being updated in the first phase, he said while chairing a meeting held to review performance and development projects of the department at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Kaniz Fatima was also present. Raja Basharat directed that legal amendments be made to the various laws governing the business of the department to eliminate overlapping. The process of digitization of different sections of the department should be started, he said.