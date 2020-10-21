close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2020

800 bags of 50-kg sugar seized

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2020

LAHORE:The district administration continues operations to check hoarding here on Tuesday. A big stockpile of sugar bags was recovered during the operations. The hoarded sugar was recovered by Assistant Commissioner City Tabriz Murree from a warehouse in the area of Hanjarwal. He recovered 800 bags of 50-kg sugar from the spot. When the owner was asked about the stock, he could not provide any evidence of selling the sugar. The warehouse has been sealed.

Latest News

More From Lahore