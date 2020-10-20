Farhatullah asks CM to probe who pressured IG to arrest Safdar

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar strongly urged Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to probe into reports of Rangers pressuring Inspector General Police Sindh to arrest PML-N leder Captain (retd), Muhammad Safdar. Through a series of tweets on Monday from his twitter account, Farhatullah Babar stated that the It’s Sindh people who pay Rangers. “State within State unacceptable,” he tweets. Babar also advised Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to re-examine whether Rangers part of solution or part of problem. “Silence and inaction no option. Time to stand up,” he stated through his tweet. While through another tweet, he stated that reports that IG Police Sindh was kidnapped and forced to sign arrest orders of Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar brings to mind how sometime back Manzoor Pashteen of PTM was barred from entering Sindh without approval and knowledge of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. “Timely action by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari exposed everything,” he tweets. Babar further tweeted that there is a positive side of the arrest/ordeal of Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar as once again back seat manipulators exposed. Narrative of Nawaz Sharif has further strengthened. Defiance in Punjab will be deepened. “What else proponents of new narrative would want? Few more blunders like this and it’s done.