Tue Oct 20, 2020
Our Correspondent 
October 20, 2020

Man kills wife in Baldia Town

Karachi

Our Correspondent 
October 20, 2020

A woman was killed allegedly by her husband in their house in Baldia Townâ€™s Daud Goth on Monday.

Following the incident, the Saeedabad police and rescuers reached the property and moved the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. According to SHO Imran Afridi, the woman was slaughtered by her husband after a fight that broke out over a family dispute. He said the suspect managed to flee after committing a crime.

He said they had found the knife with which the woman was killed. The deceased is identified as 30-year-old Rashida Bibi and her husband as Ghulam Hussain. Police have registered a case against Ghulam Hussain on behalf of the womanâ€™s brother.

