One held for displaying weapon on social media

MUZAFFARGARH: Police Monday arrested a youngster on charges of displaying weapon on social media and a drug peddler during separate raids across the district. Police detained Sadiq Hussain for displaying weapon on social media. Karamdad Qureshi police arrested drug peddler Khalid Laali and recovered 32 kg narcotics from his possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.