Mon Oct 19, 2020
October 19, 2020

WB former chief economist praises Pakistan’s handling of corona

Top Story

 
ISLAMABAD: Former chief economist of World Bank Lawrence H Summers has praised the policy of Pakistan for controlling coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet, Lawrence H Summers, who has also served as secretary of the treasury for President Clinton and the director of the NEC for President Obama, said US should have emulated Pakistan in handling coronavirus.

“Told @FareedZakaria on GPS @CNN, America’s failure on COVID-19 is almost unimaginable. Heck, if the US had handled the pandemic as well as Pakistan, we would have saved in neighborhood of $10 trillion,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation and World Economic Forum had also praised Pakistan’s handling of the pandemic.

