Opp alliance to fall apart soon: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that opposition’s non-political alliance would fall apart in the next few weeks.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the minister said that according to his information, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had taken a stand not to broadcast Nawaz Sharif's speech in the meeting. He said that he had disclosed many times that “Noon” and “Meem” Leagues would take down Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). I hope that Asif and Bilawal Zardari would stick to their bold decision, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan expressed.

He said that Bilawal had proved his political wisdom by declaring Nawaz Sharif's speech against Pakistan Army and state institutions condemnable. Chohan said that Asif Zardari was fully aware about the people’s increasing hatred for the PDM after every speech of Nawaz Sharif. He added that Nawaz Sharif was spewing more poison against Pakistan in his speech at every occasion and that was a reflection of Modi government, RAW and Indian establishment agenda.