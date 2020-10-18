Sindh govt to support tour operators for double-decker buses

Karachi : The Sindh government will extend full cooperation to those private tour operators who want to introduce double-decker buses for tours of big cities of Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad.

This was stated by Sindh Culture and Tourism Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah as he met a delegation of private tour operators in his office on Friday.

He said that soon a proper agreement would be signed with the private tour operators for promoting commercial tourism in the province.

The agreement would enable the tour operators to introduce proper tourism packages to prospective travellers for Karachi and other tourist attractions in the rest of the province, he said.

He added that places of worship and shrines of the Sufi saints in the province could be a special attraction for the prospective tourists who wanted to visit Sindh.

Shah was of the view that the upcoming season of winter was the most ideal time for exploring Sindh from recreational point of view and special tour packages could be introduced for tourist attractions all over Sindh. The culture minister said the involvement of the private sector would go a long way in promoting the tourism industry in the province.

He said that in this regard, the Sindh government had built guest houses in Mithi and Haleji Lake areas of the province.

The Sindh government had made efforts to ensure that basic civic facilities were available to the prospective travellers at all the tourist attractions in the province, Shah remarked.

He added that the Sindh government would provide all possible facilities to the private sector to make investments in the tourism sector. He asked the private sector to come forward and play its due part in this regard.

He said that the Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management in Karachi would be utilised to train youths in guiding tourists for the budding tourism industry in the province.