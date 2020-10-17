Four Afghan national arrested for robberies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Shahzad Town police on Friday arrested four Afghan nationals for their involvement in dacoities and recovered four mobile phones, artificial jewelry and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. They have been identified as Rooh ullah, Farhad, Shahid and Irshad Khan residents of Afghanistan.