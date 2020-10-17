close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
Four Afghan national arrested for robberies

October 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Shahzad Town police on Friday arrested four Afghan nationals for their involvement in dacoities and recovered four mobile phones, artificial jewelry and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. They have been identified as Rooh ullah, Farhad, Shahid and Irshad Khan residents of Afghanistan.

