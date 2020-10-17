Elderly man caught after dumping body of beheaded wife

Police arrested an elderly man when he was trying to flee after dumping the body of his wife in Surjani Town on Friday.

Police said Yousuf Ali, father of eight children, beheaded his 72-year-old wife, Rizwana Perveen, at their house in Lines Area and later dumped her body in Surjani Town. While he was returning home, police caught him during snap checking. The man then led the cops to the place where he had dumped the body of his wife.

Police said the suspect killed his wife with a sharp- edged object. A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing to find out what the motive of the murder was.

Man kills brother-in-law

A man killed his brother-in-law and wounded another in Keamari on Friday night. The incident took place at a house located at Masan Chowk within the jurisdiction of the Jackson Police Station.

The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi where the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Iftikhar, son of Jahanzaib, and his brother as Abid, 17. SHO Malik Adil said the police had arrested the suspect, Ejaz, who had married a sister pf the victims about 18 months ago.

When the two brothers-in-law arrived at Ejazâ€™s residence, he opened fire at them after an exchange of hot words over a family dispute. The SHO said the pistol used in the incident was seized and a case registered.