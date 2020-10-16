close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2020

Centre reply sought over drugs price-hike

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2020

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the federal government to explain the rationale behind its decision to increase prices of essential life-saving drugs by up to 262 per cent.

Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi was hearing a writ petition seeking directions to declare the government’s September 22 decision of hiking rates of 94 essential medicines illegal. Petitioner Chairman Judicial Activism Panel Advocate Azhar Siddique stated before the court that rates of essential life-saving medicines have been increased by up to 262 per cent by the DRAP in violation of the laws.

