Dr Yasmin Rashidopens dermatology, radiology depts at SIMS

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated Dermatology and Radiology Departments at Services Institute of Medical Sciences here Thursday.

SIMS Principal Prof Mehmud Ayaz, Prof Kamran, Dr Tayyaba Wasim, Dr Shoaib, Dr Shahbaz Noman, Prof Javed Chaudhry, Dr Sumayya and staff members were present on the occasion. SIMS Principal Professor Mehmud Ayaz gave a detailed briefing on the newly-installed machinery at the Radiology Department and the services provided to patients. The health minister said the installation of new bio-medical equipment was greatly improving the quality of treatment to patients in Punjab and the capacity of public sector hospitals was being enhanced. For decades, public sector hospitals have not been given proper attention, she said adding due to multifold increase in population, the beds capacity of hospitals was no longer sufficient. We are developing new hospitals in the province as under the Prime Minister Health Initiative, the capacity and performance of public sector hospitals is being increased, she said. The minister said through Sehat Insaf Cards, deserving families were being provided healthcare services in public and private hospitals and the government had increased the bed capacity in the public sector hospitals, she concluded.

Blood banks: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the closure of unregistered blood banks within one month while chairing a meeting of the Blood Transfusion Authority at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education here Thursday.

Special Secretary SHME Department Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir, Secretary Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority Dr Shahnaz, Professor Javed Chaudhry and other officials attended the meeting.

The minister reviewed the performance of the Blood Transfusion Authority. DG Health Dr Haroon Jehangir and BTA head Dr Shahnaz presented the survey report on blood banks in Punjab. The health minister said all blood banks not registering within the next 30 days would be closed down. The Punjab Healthcare Commission must intensify monitoring of public and private blood banks in Punjab, she said adding the blood banks not renewing their licences would also be closed down.

Healthy food: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid joined the International Virtual Conference on “Plant Based Food Potential for Food Security and Pandemic Management” as chief guest via video link on Thursday.

Present on the occasion were University of Agriculture Multan Vice-Chancellor Dr Asif Ali Khan, Dr Omar Farooq, Dr Muhammad Shahbaz, Dr Saeed Akhtar, Dr Fayyaz, Dr Qamar and medical professionals from different countries.

University of Agriculture Multan Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali Khan thanked the minister for joining the conference. The participants paid rich tribute to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who worked as frontline fighters during the pandemic.