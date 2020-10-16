Northern continue to impress at National T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: Defending champions Northern assured themselves of a top finish on the National T20 Cup points table even before their last match as they defeated Balochistan by 39 runs at the Pindi Stadium on Thursday.

Haider Ali played another entertaining knock of 86 runs to set the foundation of Northern’s big total of 199-6. Balochistan, in reply, managed 160-8.

Going against the trend of captains deciding to bowl first, Imad Wasim opted to bat.

Haider put on 92 for the opening wicket with Ali Imran (41). He continued his good work even at the fall of his partner. When Haider was out in the 15th over with his team on 151, Northern were already threatening to post a big total. The right-handed local lad struck five sixes and eight fours in his 50-ball knock.

Ali Imran also smashed some forceful blows — four fours and three sixes — in his 22-ball innings against an inexperienced Balochistan attack that included Akhtar Shah, who was playing his first match of the tournament and conceded 40 runs in three overs. Taj Wali (1-40), promoted to First XI, was also unimpressive.

Man-of-the-Match Haider exploited the lack of depth in Balochistan’s bowling to the fullest, taking his tournament run aggregate to 269 from seven matches.

Following Haider’s dismissal, Shadab took the lead role as he finished on 42 not out from 27 balls, hitting four boundaries.

For Balochistan, Amad Butt took two wickets for 29 runs.

Though Balochistan got off to a solid start, it was always asking too much from a team that lacked depth and quality.

Imamul Haq (35) and Awais Zia (34) put on 69 runs for the opening wicket in just 7.2 overs. Imam was run out while casually attempting a run. That triggered Balochistan’s slide.

Shadab (2-13) then struck two crucial blows by removing Awais and Bismillah Khan (0) to leave Balochistan struggling on 75-3. Though skipper Haris Sohail (28) fought a brief battle, it proved too little, too late.

Mohammad Ismail claimed two wickets for 32 runs while Ali Imran (1-33 off 3 overs) and Sohail Tanvir (1-33 of 3 overs) looked unimpressive.

Northern, who have 14 points, will play their last match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday (today).

Scores in brief: Northern 199-6 in 20 overs (Haider Ali 86, Shadab Khan 42 not out, Ali Imran 41; Amad Butt 2-29). Balochistan 160-8 in 20 overs (Imamul Haq 35, Awais Zia 34, Haris Sohail 28; Shadab Khan 2-13; Mohammad Ismail 2-32). Result: Northern won by 39 runs. Player of the Match: Haider Ali (Northern).