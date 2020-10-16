JS Bank launches HRIS

KARACHI: JS Bank has launched Decibel to digitise human resource services across Pakistan at a ceremony, a statement said.JS Bank President and CEO Basir Shamsie said, “At JS Bank, we embrace digitalisation and innovation to ensure great customer experience. We also believe in continually introducing new concepts for enhancing the internal colleague experience, which is vital to the success of the Bank.” Decibel, powered by HRSG, is a full-service Human Resource Information System (HRIS) that gives team members full control of their HR information online and on mobile, anytime anywhere, a statement said. It provides a broad range of flexible, customisable analyses, management reports, and decision-making solutions to meet HR needs. At the same time it also allows the company personnel to access their employment data, personal data, payroll and taxation, benefits, vacation information, while also allowing updating information under the self-service option.JS Bank Head of HR Tamkeen Sardar Faisal, JS Bank Deputy CEO Kamran Jafar, JS Bank COO Imran Haleem Shaikh along with other senior members of the were also present on the occasion.