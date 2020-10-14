Apple unveils iPhones with 5G

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
San Francisco: Apple announced Tuesday it was launching new iPhones using 5G, the latest smartphone maker to adapt to the new-generation, high-speed wireless networks. "We are going to introduce 5G across our entire lineup of iPhone models," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said at a streamed launch event from the company’s headquarters in California. "Today is the beginning of a new era for iPhone."