close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 14, 2020

Apple unveils iPhones with 5G

World

AFP
October 14, 2020

San Francisco: Apple announced Tuesday it was launching new iPhones using 5G, the latest smartphone maker to adapt to the new-generation, high-speed wireless networks. "We are going to introduce 5G across our entire lineup of iPhone models," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said at a streamed launch event from the company’s headquarters in California. "Today is the beginning of a new era for iPhone."

Latest News

More From World