NLC CEO visits Lahore chamber

LAHORE: Upcountry businessmen face several issues, while clearing their consignments. Freight systems, including road, air, seas, and rail need to be brought at par with the international standards, a statement quoted an official, as saying, on Tuesday.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah during a meeting with National Logistics Cell (NLC) CEO Colonel Abdul Qayyum (Retd) said that the businessmen demand an efficient system so that they do not have to wait for extra days for taking their shipments to store houses.

Qayyum said that NLC is providing freight forwarding, cargo handling services, containers, dry ports at the borders, as well.

To further facilitate the business community, NLC has reduced the rates for air, road, and rail charges, he added.

Emphasising on the need of communication and interaction, he said the aim is to facilitate importers and exporters to provide them cheap transportation charges.

A rail fed port facility has been planned to be established in the close proximity of leading importers and exporters of the region, he added.