Police officer accused of land grabbing

SUKKUR: The members of the civil society on Monday came out on the streets in support of an orphan girl whose land has been taken over by Dadu CID Police officer and his accomplices. The civil society along with the victim took out a protest rally and staged a sit-in at the SSP office Chowk Dadu. The girl,Farzana Jamali, alleged that an officer of CID Dadu, Iftikhar Jamali, his brother Aftab Jamali and his father Ghulam Muhammad Jamali had poisoned her father to grab their 27 acres of agriculture land. Jamali said for the past 14 years, she had been knocking the doors of police and judiciary and other forum to get her land back without any success. Farzana said the court had ordered Dadu Police to retrieve her land from the alleged grabbers, but sadly the police did not comply with the court’s orders. Instead she was continuously being harassed by the accused for withdrawing the cases. The representatives of the civil society, including Sajjid Ali Mastoi, Lala Sattar Qureshi and others demanded justice for the girl. They requested the Chief Justice of Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to take suo motu action against the alleged land grabbers.