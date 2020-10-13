Model Bazaars to be set up in 17 Punjab districts

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to establish new Model Bazaars in different tehsils of 17 districts.

Officials of Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved increasing the network of model bazaars to tehsil level in Punjab and initially it would be done in 17 districts. These 17 districts included Khanewal, Nankana Sahib, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Chiniot, Jhelum, Bhakkar, Okara, Sheikhupura, Muzaffargarh, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock, Rahim Yar Khan, Pakpattan, Rajanpur and Narowal.

Officials said the chief minister instructed to add Sahulat stalls in all bazaars. They said that every Model Bazaar was an awesome place due to its family environment and people can easily shop under one roof and at the same time their children can even enjoy in play areas or fun lands.

Talking about the prices of daily use commodities, officials said sugar price was Rs85 per kg while in open market its price is over Rs100 while flour was available in model bazaars at DC notified rates. They said enforcement of government notified rates was ensured in every bazaar and this was why customer footfall has increased in these bazaars.