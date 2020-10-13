The cases of early child marriage are increasing in Pakistan where 21 percent girls are married before they reach the legal age of marriage. According to a report issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of child marriages is the highest in Sindh with 72 percent girls and 25 percent boys being forced into marriage. Even though the Sindh government has introduced laws to deal with the situation, child marriages remain a serious concern in the province.

To put an end to such marriages, the authorities have to take all effective measures to raise awareness among people.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur