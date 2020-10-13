Mid-career course conducted online for govt officials

For the first time, National Institute of Management (NIM) has started Mid-CareerManagement Course (MCMC) in an online setting for government officers.

Director-General NIM in Peshawar, Hassan Mehmood Yousufzai, told The News that the MCMC is a compulsory course for the government officials who are going to get promoted from grade-18 to grade-19. “The course, which has been launched in all the four provinces, is being held online for the first time in the wake the Covid-19 outbreak. We have an equipped studio in NIM Peshawar, where we have upgraded IT facilities and arranged fibre optics internet.

In case of connectivity issues for participants of far-flung areas, hostel facility can also be extended, so that they stay here to attend the online course,” he added. The course, having started on October 5, will conclude on December 11. The officials are required to attend the first 10 weeks of the course at NIM and the last four weeks of the training in their respective departments.