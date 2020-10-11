Rapist and killer of minor girl arrested in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The police on Saturday arrested the accused involved in the kidnapping and subsequent rape and murder case of a minor girl in the Sheikh Killay Qilla area in Charsadda district.

Two-and-half-year-old Zainab, daughter of Akhtar Munir of Sheikh Killay Qilla area, had gone missing on the evening of October 6 while playing with other children outside her house.

Her father had registered a first information report (FIR) in the Prang Police Station, Charsadda, against unidentified kidnappers.

Later, the body of the missing girl was found in the fields in Jabba Koroona area in the limits of Daudzai Police Station in Peshawar.

The postmortem report confirmed that the girl was raped before stabbing to death. The sources said that the police arrested the accused aged 45-50, who had confessed to have committed the crime.

The accused, whose name was not disclosed due to the sensitive nature of the incident, was taken to the scene of occurrence amid tight security.

The sources said that the police had recovered the sickle used in the crime and shoes of the victim girl from the fields, where the accused had raped and subsequently killed her.

Akhtar Munir, father of slain Zainab, told the media that justice was dispensed to Zainab of Lahore where the rapist was sent to gallows in the presence of her parents.

“But I want public hanging for the rapist and killer of my daughter to make him an example for others,” the grieved father said, adding that it was necessary, otherwise, the parents would not send their children to schools and madrassas or games.