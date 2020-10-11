Fazl convenes PDM meeting in Islamabad on 15th

ISLAMABAD: Chief of JUI-Fazl and President Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman convened the meeting of the PDM on October 15 in Islamabad to finalise the provincial structure of the opposition alliance and its roadmap and dates for the long march to Islamabad in January.

According to sources, the PDM in its meeting will give approval to the recommendations of the steering committee which has forwarded to PDM last week.

It is expected that main leadership of the parties of the PDM including Supreme leader of the PML-N and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari through video link, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of the PDM parties will attend the meeting to give approval to the provincial structure of the PDM and finalise the dates of PDM’s anti-government long march to Islamabad in January.