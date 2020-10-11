close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 11, 2020

Plastic use

Newspost

 
October 11, 2020

Many countries have imposed a total ban on single-use plastic bags. They have introduced paper or biodegradable bags which are not harmful for the environment. But in our country, we still use plastic bags. Whenever environmentalists suggest banning plastic bags, the idea is shot down. It is time we paid attention to the fact that plastic poses a serious threat to our environment.

It’s never too late. We should unite to deal with this challenge and build a healthy and prosperous country for our coming generations. Our children should be taught how they could work together to find a solution to this problem and what suggestions or ideas they have.

Atif J Khawaja

Essex, United Kingdom

Latest News

More From Newspost