Sialkot vital economic, industrial hub of country

SIALKOT: Sialkot is an important economic and industrial hub and export-oriented city of the country from where 99 per cent products are exported to various parts of the world.

Through exports, Sialkot-based small and medium industries are earning foreign exchange amounting to more than $2.5 billion annually to strengthen the national exchequer.

The Sialkot exporters are the ‘Roaming Ambassadors’ of Pakistan, who are not only bringing foreign exchange for the country but also introduce Pakistan through their products.

Currently, more than 8,000 firms are registered with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Moreover, Sialkot is an industrial hub of Pakistan where per capita income is higher in comparison to other cities of the country. The innovative business leaders of Sialkot believe in inclusion and diversity, they believe that a visionary business is a good business.

Sialkot has made its mark in the industrialized world, they say. Thousands of small and medium sized industries are functioning in and around Sialkot and is globally known for its quality products, unique export culture and for manufacturing value-added goods like leather products, sports goods, surgical instruments, gloves of all sorts, textile items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms and accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware, hollow ware, knives, cutlery items and military uniform badges, etc.

Moreover, Sialkot manufacture footballs, field hockey sticks, cricket gear and boxing gloves that are used in international games including the Olympics and World Cups.

It is pertinent to mention here that the surgical and sports goods industries are the oldest industries which are playing a tremendous role not only in strengthening the national economy but also in providing employment opportunities to hundreds of industrial workers. Surgical industry of Pakistan globally was enjoying the monopolistic position because no other country can produce low-priced but instruments of quality material. The Pakistani surgical instruments are the most economical in the world coupled with unconditional guarantee of finest quality besides world-renewed companies of surgical are entering into joint ventures with Pakistani companies. Most of the developed countries buy surgical instruments from Sialkot. In the present scenario, there is a great need of a separate business strategy for Sialkot keeping in view its unique export culture and craftsmanship enabling it to play a significant role in earning maximum foreign exchange for the country.

The business acumen of the local exporters has not only excelled in foreign trade but they pay special attention to fulfilling their social responsibility. Exceptional achievements in business, the corporate sector is fully vigilant to its responsibilities towards the social sector and has played a significant role in this regard on ‘Self-help Basis’ which has become now the culture of Sialkot.

Sialkot exporters have set unique examples of self help by completing several mega projects and establishing Sialkot International Airport on self help basis