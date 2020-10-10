PML-N dissident MPAs face wrath of their own party legislators

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) dissident MPAs had to face a tough time at the hands of their own party legislators after they were forced to leave the Punjab Assembly over changing party loyalties. Ghias-ud-Din, the PML-N dissident MPA who hails from Narowal, was severely criticised by his own party colleagues when he entered the PA premises to attend the session. After sloganeering and taunting remarks against him by the PML-N MPAs, Ghias-us-Din left the House.

Later, another dissident MPA of PML-N Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri was also criticised and allegedly manhandled by the PML-N legislators after which he also lodged a complaint to the speaker.

In the complaint, he submitted that PML-N MPAs Mian Rauf and others had misbehaved with him, while adding there was nothing wrong in meeting the chief minister. He also said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had used very harsh words against the countryâ€™s institutions which was not fair.