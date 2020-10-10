Call to expedite Pak-US FDA

KARACHI: Consul General of Pakistan at Los Angeles Abdul Jabbar Memon has urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to expedite completion of US FDA requirements, which would boost Pakistanâ€™s edible exports.

He was speaking at a webinar on export potential of fresh dates to USA organised by TDAP in collaboration with Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angeles.

A large number of growers, exporters of dates from Sindh, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab attended the webinar, along with officials from Provincial Agriculture Department of Baluchistan, Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company, and other donor companies operating in Pakistan.

The objective of the webinar was to create awareness among Pakistani date growers and exporters about the FDA requirements for the export of dates to the US market, packaging and issues related to picking, drying and oiling of dates. TDAP Director General Abdul Karim Memon shared the associationâ€™s initiatives for getting higher market access for Pakistani dates, and added that TDAP would soon launch a dates promotion campaign through various Pakistani trade missions.