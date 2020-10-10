MOL Pakistan equips girls school with latest computers, accessories

KARAK: Under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. has donated desktop computers and chairs to set up a computer lab at Government High School for Girls in Ahmadi Banda village.

In a simple ceremony held on the school premises, Tariq Javed Khattak, company’s Community Development Manager, handed over the items to the school headmistress Rifat Tanveer.

Later, the computer lab was formally inaugurated by Eidnawaz Shinwari AC Banda Daud Shah who was the chief guest of the ceremony.

While speaking at the ceremony, Mr Shinwari appreciated this initiative by MOL Pakistan and assured continued support for smooth operations in the area. At the occasion, Rifat Tanveer said, ‘Learning about the latest technological tools through the internet is the need of time. “We are delighted that MOL Pakistan, by understanding this need, has come forward to equip our school with such latest facilities, which definitely will enhance learning capabilities of our students.” In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for the Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan said, ‘Education is a core priority of MOL Group’s social investment strategy, and we recognise that investing in education yields significant social welfare benefits to our local communities. “In areas where we operate, MOL Group has always contributed to the sustainable development of its communities, especially through education. We look forward to working with our implementing partners to continue our social welfare efforts in Pakistan,” he added. Speaking on the occasion Syed Muhammad Hanif Shah, Chairman DEED (Drive for Economic and Environmental Development) said, ‘We are most pleased to work with MOL Pakistan through the company’s CSR initiatives that provide resources and facilities to local communities in need. Our primary objective is to alleviate poverty and improve the living standards of local communities through economic and social development, and to reduce inequalities in Pakistan through social and economic measures irrespective of class, color or creed.”