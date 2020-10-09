Think again

Over 170 restaurants and a few marriage halls that were flouting coronavirus safety measures have been sealed in Karachi. The authorities have also imposed mini smart lockdown in several areas of the city. We all know that these places are usually visited by young and mature people. When adults are not following SOPs, how can we expect children of lower secondary and primary classes to follow SOPs in schools? The relevant authorities must have a look at the condition and consider closing education institutions.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi