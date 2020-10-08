CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of anomalies in Orakzai road project

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of irregularities in road construction project in Orakzai tribal district.

On the directives of the chief minister, the Communication and Works Department suspended its four officials who were found involved in irregularities in the construction and blacktopping of Ghorgarh Road project in Orakzai.

Other departmental proceedings are in progress against the suspended officials.

The suspended officials included Assistant Director Shaukatullah, Engineer Azmatullah, Sub-Divisional Officer Ibadullah, and Sub-Engineer Raj Muhammad.

In a statement, the chief minister reaffirming his resolve to ensure transparency, said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against those found involved in irregularities in public welfare projects.

He stated that all matters of developmental projects would be closely monitored and no compromise would be made on quality and quantity of these projects.

The chief minister added that those found involved in ill-practices would be made an example.

He said that eradication of corruption was among the top priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and warned that corrupt practices would not be tolerated. Meanwhile, while taking notice of illegal mining in some areas of the province, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the district administrations to initiate action against those involved in illegal mining in the province. On the directives of the chief minister, the district administrations and Swabi and Nowshera police arrested scores of people on the charges of illegal mining and theft of mineral resources.