Govt has nothing to do with FIR against Nawaz Sharif: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the government had no link with the filing of treason case against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others, as it was not the PTI government’s policy. Talking to a private news channel, he said lodging an FIR was not a novel thing.

“A citizen had registered the FIR,” he added. He said the prime minister was unaware of any such FIR. "When I informed him, he expressed displeasure over the matter. The minister said Nawaz Sharif was using different tactics and trying to build an impression that all the cases registered against him were politically-motivated. He lamented that Nawaz Sharif was maligning national institutions through hatred statements against them.