PlayStation Plus adds over 300 hours of gameplay across massive new titles

PlayStation has officially rolled out a massive content update regarding the Extra and Premium Game Catalog additions. We already know what to expect, however thanks to a reliable industry leaker who has a perfect track record.

Additionally, the essential monthly games for January have been revealed: Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper.

On the video gaming website Howlongtobeat.com, you can look up these seven games to see exactly how many hours of gameplay to expect. This is a perfect way to plan first, or which ones to avoid if you don't have much free time.

Resident Evil Village

For those looking to invest up to 38 hours, this is the time required to do everything in Capcom’s excellent survival horror sequel.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

A massive RPG that takes 110 hours to fully complete

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

There are 101 hours of content to be found in this mucky off- roader

A Quiet place: The Road ahead

It’s just eight hours and you can whizz through this one in a single weekend

The Exit 8

The appealing psychological horror can be beaten in under an hour and is a perfect place to start.

Art of Rally

Expect to spend 31 hours to see everything this captivating title has one to offer.

Ridge Racer

It takes four hours and it is expected of a PlayStation 1 racing game. January 2026 is a massive month for PlayStation Plus subscribers; the addition of the titles mentioned above provides over 300 hours of new content for Extra and Premium members.