Two killed in Kohistan road accident

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries when a truck plunged into the ravine in Galoz Banda area of Lower Kohistan on Sunday.

“The police rushed to the scene and shifted all the three injured to the nearby Civil Hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries,” District Police Officer Lower Kohistan Sulman Khan told reporters.

The truck, which was on its way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit, fell into the gorge when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn, he added. The district police officer said that Barkat Ali and Fazlur Rehman died in the accident while the truck driver, Fazlullah, received serious injuries. He said that the bodies were handed over to the respective families following completion of the medical legal formalities.