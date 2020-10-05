‘JI’s Karachi March to represent 30m Karachiites deprived of civic rights’

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said the party’s Karachi March, which will be taken out on October 14, will represent the rights of 30 million Karachiites who have been deprived of their civic rights for decades.

“The Rights of Karachi Movement will be taken further and the struggle will continue until the issues are resolved,” he said while chairing a meeting of district and district governors at the party’s headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had failed to solve the problems of Karachiites in 30 years. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf too has done nothing in two years except for mere lip service.”

He added: “A gathering of workers will be held on October 9 and a referendum on October 15, 16, 17. ‘National Solidarity Day Karachi’ will be celebrated nationwide on October 14.” The JI Karachi chief thanked party chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq for his decision to observe ‘Karachi Solidarity Rights Day’ on October 14 across the country.

Rehman said the ‘Rights Karachi March’ had attracted a large number of people and had represented all Karachiites. “In March, women, children, the elderly, youth, students, teachers, scholars, doctors, engineers, lawyers, journalists, businessmen, labourers, industrialists, poets, writers, civil society members and people from minorities showed up in large numbers.”

He said the PPP and the MQM-P were responsible for the destruction of Karachi and that the PTI too had done nothing for the betterment of the city despite having 14 MNAs and 22 MPAs in Karachi.

He said the JI had never disappointed the people of Karachi during its rule in the city. “Abdul Sattar Afghani and Nematullah Khan have become a symbol of service and honesty. Today, people from all walks of life across the city acknowledge the JI’s services for the city.”

Rehman said the JI had played the role of the spokesperson for the oppressed and deprived people of Karachi on various issues. “Even during the rains in Karachi, our volunteers were among the people and set a high example of service.”