Opp joined hands to protect its loot: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the opposition parties have joined hands just to protect their interests and looted wealth.

In a statement issued here, he said the opposition parties had no development agenda for the people of Pakistan as the rejected elements were not even sincere with each other.

The alliance of the opposition parties would soon come to its logical end, Usman Buzdar said, adding the opposition leaders had nothing to do with the problems of a common man.

They were worried about their future as the country was moving in the tight direction. He said that people were well aware that these parties destroyed the economy during their tenures.

Those who looted the nation exchequer could not hoodwink people now.

Conscience people of Pakistan were fully aware of corrupt practices of these politicians.

The incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would rid the country of these political impurities.

projects: Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that effective strategy had been adopted to bring the less privileged people in the mainstream of development. He was talking to Pakistan Baitul Maal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi who called on Punjab Chief Minister, said officials sources.

The CM said that horizon of Panagah (Shelter homes) was being expanded whereas ''Langar Khanas'' were also being opened in different cities to provide food to the deserving people.

Punjab Panagah Authority would soon start its working and approval for setting up of the authority had been given, he added.

The CM said that unfortunately in past less privileged segment of society had been badly neglected and the focus of former rulers was on show off projects.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had focused on the needs of the common man.

He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Baitul Maal for the uplift of poor and less privileged people. He said that Pakistan Baitul Maal had done great work in South Punjab as well. Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Baitul Maal as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing a major role in Panagah and other welfare projects for deprived segment of society.

The CM said in Punjab Pakistan Baitul Maal would be provided all out support in their people welfare oriented projects.

Pakistan Baitul Maal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi briefed the CM on the welfare projects.

The MD said that all out efforts were being made to rehabilitate the poor segment of society and to improve their lifestyle.

CM takes notice of firing: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of firing between two groups in Chichawatni.

He also sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal and ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

The CM said that justice would be dispensed to the heirs of the deceased at every cost.

Precautionary steps vital to ward off second wave of Covid-19: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said precautionary measures are utmost necessary to deal with the expected second wave of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he appealed to citizens to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the health department to deal with Covid-19 virus.

Protection of students was the top priority, said Usman Buzdar.

He said that action would be taken against the educational institutions over violation of the SOPs.

He said that situation in Punjab was under control with the blessings of Allah Almighty and due to the effective measures taken by the Punjab government to deal with coronavirus.

However, citizens should adopt preventive measures, he urged.

He said one patient died whereas 60 new corona cases had been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

The number of active patients of Covid-19 virus were 1,726, while 95,701 patients out of 99,665 had recovered so far.

He said that 1,275,792 tests had been conducted in the province whereas 12,765 tests were entertained during the last 24 hours. Altogether, 2,238 patients have died of coronavirus so far.