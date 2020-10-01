‘80pc of Lahore Knowledge Park civil work completed’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The 41st meeting of Lahore Knowledge Park Company Board of Governors chaired by Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun was informed that 80 per cent of civil work of Lahore Knowledge Park has been completed and remaining would be completed soon after meeting some legal formalities.