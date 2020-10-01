close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
October 1, 2020

‘80pc of Lahore Knowledge Park civil work completed’

LAHORE: The 41st meeting of Lahore Knowledge Park Company Board of Governors chaired by Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun was informed that 80 per cent of civil work of Lahore Knowledge Park has been completed and remaining would be completed soon after meeting some legal formalities.

