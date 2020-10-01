Nawaz reneged on his promise to return: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said Minister Imran Khan was updated regularly about the situation of Nawaz Sharif who had promised to come back after his treatment from abroad and he reneged on his promise later.

The minister said this while presenting two years performance of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The health minister said when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif came for treatment, his treatment was started immediately after which his health improved.

If his health had not improved, he would not have been able to travel abroad. So far no report of platelets of Nawaz Sharif has been received. Nawaz Sharif expressed full satisfaction on his treatment and we offered him services for cardiac treatment but he preferred his own physician.

She said, “I personally contacted Dr Adnan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, and asked for sharing of reports but they were not sent to us. It was his duty to share these reports. As per information, the treatment was to be started on February 26 but insisted that treatment will be started only after his daughter arrived.

As other children were already there, he should have started treatment. As he is leader of a political party, he should come back to continue politics. More importantly, a board of 10 doctors was constituted. All reports were true and I fully trust my doctors. I am sure, Nawaz Sharif health is much better and if he is okay, he must come back.” She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if Nawaz Sharif did not come back he would be called back and British Government would be contacted. Nawaz Sharif was disqualified during his own government. The NAB was set up by his own government. Shahbaz Sharif bail was rejected by Court but the government is blamed for that. Chief Minister appeared in court on court orders. NAB caught Nawaz Sharif on Panama leaks which happened during their own government.