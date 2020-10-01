Work for PCB or SNGPL, Mani tells Misbah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has given the national team head coach Misbahul Haq an option to pick one of the jobs — either to stay with his department or work for the board.

Ehsan Mani was talking to the journalists following the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“Misbah has to pick one job as you can’t draw salaries from both. All those having jobs with departments and also getting salaries from the PCB will have to pick one. There will be no exception for anyone including Misbah,” he said.

Besides being the head coach and chief selector, Misbah is also the employee of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). On one hand PCB continues to discourage departmental role in cricket, on the other it has kept on hiring former cricketers who are affiliated with departments.

Mani also confirmed taking disciplinary action against Misbah and Azhar Ali who recently met with Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Yes, that was like crossing the line. The matter has already been referred to the disciplinary committee and action will be taken.”

The PCB chairman revealed that the West Indies were paid money to visit Pakistan during the previous regime. “Since I took over I have made sure that the international cricket returns to Pakistan in real terms. Now international teams are regular to Pakistan and that is a big achievement.

“I have never paid a single penny to any player to visit Pakistan. Previously the money was paid to the West Indies to tour Pakistan. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and MCC also toured Pakistan. Zimbabwe is set to tour Pakistan,” he said.

He also narrated the success of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and its complete return to Pakistan as a big achievement. “Around 425 international players expressed their willingness to play in the PSL V and around 42 ultimately played it.”

Mani said that the PCB had an ambitious plan for domestic cricket. “Soon PCB would hire coaches, groundsmen and managers for around a hundred districts. That will provide jobs to many former cricketers. This can’t be done overnight, it will take time.”

To a question about the future of departmental cricket, he said many banks and departments closed their sports departments even before the PCB decision to do away with departmental cricket.

Regarding recent moves of the board that saw them taking over PTV Sports signals as well as production and content rights, Mani said there was no concept of quality production. “We have hired services of foreign production companies for three years with a condition that would train our own indigenous staff during this period. The quality of production was never there so we had no option but to hire the services of a foreign production company. For the first time, we have used our own platform where every match of the National T20 Cup will be telecast live.”

Regarding the PSL I and II audit that is under the PAC scrutiny, he said the matter is subjudice. “Unless and until something comes out, making any comments on the subject would not be appropriate.”