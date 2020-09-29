PML-N KP chapter resents Shahbaz’s arrest

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, has termed Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest as the beginning of ‘go Imran go’ movement and said the party would play an active role in the implementation of the agenda of All Parties Conference (APC).

In reaction to the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest, the party’s provincial spokesperson Ikhtiar Wali said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed to prove any corruption against Shahbaz Sharif.

He said the NAB-Niazi nexus was aimed at the victimization of the political opponents, adding pushing the opposition to the wall would result in a strong movement of ‘go Imran go’ and very soon the slogan would be a popular demand in the country. Ikhtiar Wali said fearing his departure from the corridors of power, Imran Khan had started victimising the opposition.