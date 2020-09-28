KMC starts drive for cleanliness, tree plantation

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Sunday kicked off a campaign for the cleanliness and the trees plantation from the Frere Hall.

He said the garden was ignored for the past many years and it was “criminally being turned into a dumping ground”. He said the government alone could not do save it and asked the citizens to take its ownership.

“All big parks in the city will be cleaned and trees will be planted there with the support of the civil society and different organisations,” he said. On the occasion, diplomats from Germany, Japan and other countries were present along with other dignitaries. Shallwani took part in sweeping and lifting garbage from the Frere Hall. He said the citizens were supposed to play their role if they wanted their city to be cleaned. “Karachi is a historical place and the identity of Pakistan.”