Lawyer awaiting enrollment in SC

PESHAWAR: More than 50 lawyers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have applied for enrollment as advocates of the Supreme Court of Pakistan but have not received interview calls from the Pakistan Bar Council even in over two years.This was stated by Muhammad Ashraf Turk, popularly known as Ashraf Khan Gadoon, a Peshawar-based advocate of the high court while talking to reporters. He said he had submitted his application accompanied by fitness certificate (granted by the Peshawar High Court), other relevant documents and Rs25,000 fee for enrollment as an advocate of the Supreme Court on June 7, 2018 at Pakistan Bar Council. Ashraf said the officials had told him that he would be called for an interview but he never received any such call. He stated that he had been waiting for the last two years for the interview to get enrolled as he had fulfilled all the requirements.

Ashraf deplored that there was no progress so far, adding he was worried about the matter as he was 79 now.